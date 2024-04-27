IPL 2024: Can LSG Upset RR Winning Machine In Tonight's Clash?

Pratidin Time

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Table toppers Rajasthan Royals will take on fourth placed Lucknow Super Giants in a top-half clash in the IPL today. The match will be played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow and will begin at 7:30 pm.

KL Rahul

Skipper KL Rahul has been quietly brilliant and taken the team to fourth on the IPL points table. Individually, his return of 302 runs in eight matches has been crucial.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis took the game away from CSK single-handedly with some explosive batting on his way to an unbeaten 124. However, he has only had such fleeting moments and would like to do the same more regularly.

Nicholas Pooran

When the top order has failed, Pooran has always been there to see his side through in IPL 2024. His return of 280 runs speaks volumes of his role in the team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Although failing to impress in the first few innings, Jaiswal exploded recently showing why he is so highly rated. He bagged his first ton of this IPL and that may not be the last.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has been one of the biggest reasons why RR occupy the top spot in the IPL points table this term. Not long ago, he was wrestling for the orange cap with Virat Kohli. However, he has fallen behind after some quiet displays. Fans will hope that is just a minor blip.

Nandre Burger

After impressing in the initial stages with his bowling as an impact player, Burger picked up an injury that saw him not playing any part for some time. However, he has been cleared and can we expect him back tonight?

LSG vs RR Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Royals won three of the four matches played between the two sides previously with Lucknow Super Giants having just one win against their name in this fixture. How will the match shape up?

