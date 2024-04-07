IPL 2024: Can MI Finally Win Or Will DC Spoil The Party?

Pratidin Time
The Wankhede is all set to witness home team Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in the crunch clash. Both teams will be hungry for a win with MI losing all its matches so far, and DC winning just one in four. The match begins at 3:30 pm.
The ace up MI's sleeves, Jasprit Bumrah hasn't really turned up in the IPL so far. Devastating bowling in any phase of the match, Bumrah has three wickets in three matches, a statistic he would like to improve.
Explosive in the middle, Tim David has many a times taken the team over the line. MI's woes in this IPL season somewhere comes down to loss of individual touches. Can he find his scoring form in today's match?
A brilliant innings in vain against SRH and some runs against RR show that the promise is there. He will be a vital cog in the team, fans hope.
Back from a long layoff, Pant already has two half-centuries this IPL season. However, the team has failed to convert the performances into points. Fans will hope he can lead DC to a famous win over MI today.
The veteran Australian ages like fine wine. However, a return of 148 runs in four matches shows he has not been at his best this IPL season. The team will look to him to lead the batting line from the off.
Three wickets in three matches and a dying effort against KKR in vain shows Ishant Sharma eyes bigger things this IPL season and DC will count on it.
Mumbai Indians have won 18 matches out of 33 played against Delhi Capitals in the history of the IPL so far. They have the upper hand against DC's 15 wins in this fixture. Who will win today?