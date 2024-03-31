IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Prepare to Host Sunrisers Hyderabad in 12th Showdown

Athletic wicketkeeper and a more than handy contributor with the bat, Wriddhiman Saha has displayed his skills for Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in earlier editions. Wriddhiman Saha has played 163 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 2,838 runs, with an average of 24.89. He has also slammed 1 century and 13 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being 115* runs. He scored 21 runs off 17 balls in his last match against CSK.