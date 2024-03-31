IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Prepare to Host Sunrisers Hyderabad in 12th Showdown

Pratidin Time
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Gujarat Titans are gearing up to welcome Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 12th clash of the IPL 2024, scheduled to unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, Sunday. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, GT kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign on a high note with a narrow six-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI), a team with five IPL titles to their name.
Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans place considerable reliance on the skills of Rashid Khan, whose economy rate profoundly influences their results. In victories, Khan sustains an economy rate of 7.35, whereas in defeats, it escalates to 10.03, underscoring his crucial contribution to the team's performance. Rashid Khan Arman has played 111 matches to date in his IPL career and he took 141 wickets , with an average of 20.97, conceding nearly 6.71 runs per over with a best individual figure of 4/24.
Sai Sudharsan
B. Sai Sudharsan, an all-rounder from Chennai and bats left handed and bowls leg spin. He has played 15 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 589 runs, with an average of 45.31. He has also slammed 4 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being 96 runs. This season he played his last IPL match against Chennai at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, scoring 37 runs off 31 balls.
Wriddhiman Saha
Athletic wicketkeeper and a more than handy contributor with the bat, Wriddhiman Saha has displayed his skills for Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in earlier editions. Wriddhiman Saha has played 163 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 2,838 runs, with an average of 24.89. He has also slammed 1 century and 13 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being 115* runs. He scored 21 runs off 17 balls in his last match against CSK.
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen has turned into the six-hitting machine few IPL fans would've predicted him to become a year ago. In his last IPL match against the Mumbai Indians this season Klaasen produced a carnage which blew away the Mumbai Indians bowlers. He smashed unbeaten 80 runs off 34 balls which was embellished with 4 fours and 7 monstrous sixes. His knock helped SRH post the highest-ever team total in IPL.
Pat Cummins
SRH skipper Pat Cummins and his team recorded many milestones including the most sixes to the highest team total against Mumbai Indians in the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. In the record-breaking SRH vs MI match 8, Pat Cummins scalped 2 wickets with an economy rate of 8.75. He has played 44 IPL matches and took 48 wickets with an economy rate of 8.54.
Travis Head
Australian opener Travis Head is another key player for the SRH. He gave Sunrisers an explosive start with 62 from 24 balls in his last match against the Mumbai Indians. He along with Abhishek Sharma had put on a 68-run partnership for the second wicket.
GT VS SRH Head to Head
In the 3 head-to-head matches between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Gujarat Titans hold the edge with two wins, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won once. Gujarat Titans’ two wins are the recent results against Sunrisers Hyderabad, including the solitary meeting in Ahmedabad last season.