IPL 2024: High-Flying SRH Take On Struggling RCB In Today's Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League on Friday. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm.
With 324 runs in six matches, Travis Head has been phenomenal for SRH as they have been breaking all run-scoring records this IPL. Following up on his World Cup heroics, Head has scored a century too and shows no signs of stopping.
Head's partner-in-crime? Abhishek Sharma. The youngster has been around the scene for some time and has really exploded as SRH tore through teams in the powerplay. More to come for sure.
Good with the bat and with the ball; that has been SRH's IPL 2024. Natarajan has been the pick of the bowlers with 10 wickets in five matches. He is just three away from the purple cap.
Virat Kohli always brings in consistency and passion whenever he is on the pitch and that translates into performances. He currently tops the run-scoring charts, and has been probably the only bright spot for RCB in IPL 2024.
Jacks exploded against KKR with 55 runs in 32 balls, but was contained in time. The promise is there and RCB will have to develop on it to make something of this IPL season.
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik has shown that age is just a number. The senior player in the squad has stepped up repeatedly and has amassed 251 runs with a high score of 83. He has thrown himself firmly in contention to make the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
SRH and RCB have faced off 24 times in the IPL with the Hyderabad based team 13 times against RCB's 10 wins. One match between the two produced no result.