IPL 2024: In-form RCB and DC Battle for Playoff Berth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
In a crucial showdown, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 12 at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The evening fixture is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM, promising an electrifying atmosphere as both teams vie for victory.
Virat Kohli
The RCB opener currently leads the tournament charts with an impressive tally of 634 runs, boasting an exceptional average of 70.44 and a formidable strike rate of 153.51. In scintillating form, he poses a significant threat to DC's aspirations with his red-hot performances.
Rajat Patidar
While Rajat Patidar's performance has been inconsistent thus far, the middle-order batsman possesses the potential to make a substantial impact when he finds his rhythm. With the ability to effortlessly dispatch spinners to the boundaries, he holds the key to turning the tide in his team's favor
Faf du Plessis
As the tournament unfolded, Faf du Plessis rediscovered his form, emerging as a formidable force at the top of the order. Positioned to ignite the team's innings with a blazing start during the powerplay overs, the RCB skipper has amassed an impressive tally of 361 runs, punctuated by three well-earned half-centuries.
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk stands as Capital's primary weapon, striking fear into the hearts of opponents. Renowned for his relentless assault during the powerplay overs, the Australian prodigy is currently ablaze with form and is anticipated to thrive in the batting-friendly environment of Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs emerges as a pivotal component within the DC lineup, consistently delivering impactful performances. Typically occupying the lower middle-order, the talented South African batsman consistently delivers scintillating finishes. Beyond his prowess with the bat, Stubbs also proves invaluable with his adept spin bowling and exceptional fielding skills.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav, with an impressive tally of 14 wickets in the series thus far, is poised to wield significant influence in unsettling the RCB batting lineup. His standout performance in the recent clash against RR, where he secured two key wickets with an economy rate of 6.20, underscores his potential to make a substantial impact in the upcoming fixture.
RCB vs DC Head to Head
In the history of the IPL, Bangalore and Delhi have squared off in a total of 30 matches. Among these encounters, Bangalore has emerged triumphant in 18 battles, while Delhi has celebrated victory on 11 occasions. Additionally, one match concluded without yielding a result.