IPL 2024: KL Rahul Takes on Hardik's Mumbai Post T20 World Cup Squad Snub

Lucknow Super Giants will play host to Mumbai Indians (MI) today at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams are coming off recent losses, with Lucknow situated in the midst of a mid-table battle and MI striving to climb out of the bottom half of the standings.

Quinton de Kock's batting form has been less than stellar in recent matches, prompting the wicketkeeper-batsman to strive for a resurgence in form as the T20 World Cup 2024 looms ahead.

KL Rahul has been displaying exceptional form in recent outings, emerging as a standout performer both with the bat and behind the stumps. Not only has he excelled as a batsman, but his leadership skills have also witnessed significant enhancement.

Nicholas Pooran stands as one of the premier T20 batsmen globally, renowned for his exceptional prowess with the willow. The left-handed dynamo has earned accolades for his knack of clinching victories for LSG, emerging as their undisputed batting linchpin.

Nuwan Thushara possesses all the attributes to emerge as a key bowler for MI. His skillset, particularly his effectiveness in the death overs, has the potential to significantly impact the outcome of matches for the team.

In the previous match, Hardik Pandya staged a remarkable comeback, crafting a valuable cameo appearance in the lower order. While his recent performances may have been below par, both with bat and ball, the urgent need for victories has ignited Pandya's determination to elevate his game.

Jasprit Bumrah emerges as a potential game-changer in the forthcoming showdown against Lucknow Super Giants. With an outstanding track record of 14 wickets in his previous nine matches, the ace pacer remains a formidable force for his team.

LSG vs MI Head to Head

In their IPL encounters, Lucknow and Mumbai have crossed paths four times. Among these four showdowns, Lucknow emerged triumphant in three encounters, while Mumbai tasted victory only once.

