IPL 2024: LSG Takes on KKR in Today’s Action

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to clash in the second match on Sunday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With an impressive record of 6 wins out of 10 matches, Lucknow currently holds the third position on the points table. Moreover, they have secured victory in 3 out of their last 5 matches, further solidifying their standing in the league.