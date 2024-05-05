IPL 2024: LSG Takes on KKR in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to clash in the second match on Sunday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With an impressive record of 6 wins out of 10 matches, Lucknow currently holds the third position on the points table. Moreover, they have secured victory in 3 out of their last 5 matches, further solidifying their standing in the league.
Nicholas Pooran
In the previous encounter between KKR and LSG, Nicholas Pooran showcased his prowess with a commanding 45-run contribution. Renowned for his explosive batting, the Caribbean powerhouse stands as a cornerstone of strength for LSG in the middle order. His ability to deliver a blazing finish adds an invaluable dimension to the team's lineup.
KL Rahul
The captain of LSG serves as the linchpin of their formidable batting lineup. Rahul's stellar performance speaks volumes, with over 400 runs accumulated in just 10 matches, boasting an impressive average of 40.60 and a striking strike rate of 142.96.
Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis' resurgence has injected a renewed sense of confidence into the LSG camp. The Australian all-rounder showcased his brilliance with a match-defining century against CSK, followed by a pivotal innings of 62 runs off just 45 balls against MI in their latest outing.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell is an indispensable figure in any cricket XI. Renowned for his all-round brilliance, Russell's presence is paramount to the success of the KKR squad. With his exceptional power-hitting prowess, he possesses the unique ability to single-handedly sway the momentum of a game in favor of his team.
Mitchell Starc
In the previous clash against LSG, Mitchell Starc showcased his bowling prowess by claiming a valuable three-wicket haul. Despite facing scrutiny due to a series of subpar performances, the KKR pacer silenced his critics with an impressive four-wicket haul against MI in their recent match.
Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy's expertise lies in skillfully managing the run rate and securing pivotal wickets during the crucial middle overs. His recent performances speak volumes, having claimed a total of five wickets in the last two matches, a feat that earned him a well-deserved Player of the Match award.
LSG vs KKR Head to Head
In the IPL, Kolkata and Lucknow have crossed paths in four matches. Among these encounters, Kolkata emerged victorious in one match, while Lucknow secured triumphs on three occasions.