IPL 2024: PBKS Look To Return To Winning Ways Against GT

Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings in today's IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While PBKS will look to get back to winning ways, GT will hope to continue their form from the last game.
David Miller scored an unbeaten 44 to chase down the target against Hyderabad in their last IPL match. GT will hope he explodes and becomes their main man down the order.
Shubman Gill assumed captaincy after Hardik Pandya left for Mumbai and has done pretty well with two wins in three IPL matches. However, he will be looking to improve his personal runs tally and fans will hope that happens tonight.
A shrewd bowling option with his experience, Sharma has already picked up six wickets in three IPL matches this term. He will surely be a key cog in the GT side.
The young all-rounder has been around for some time and has given his sides the value for money. However, considering the amount PBKS paid to secure his service, Curran will be hoping to do more.
The skipper has led from the front for PBKS this IPL season scoring 137 runs in three matches. The fans will hope he sticks in there and scores most of the runs.
Brar for PBKS this term in the IPL has been a solid economic option going for just 4.56. In addition has taken three wickets and will love to add some more to that column as the season progresses.
In the IPL, GT hold the upper hand, albeit a slender one, with two wins against PBKS' one in the three times the sides have faced off. Who will add to their tally tonight, it remains to be seen.