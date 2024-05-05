IPL 2024: Previewing PBKS vs CSK

Pratidin Time
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will clash in the Sunday afternoon in the picturesque setting of Dharamshala stadium, marking a crucial encounter for both teams as they strive to keep their playoff hopes alive. Presently occupying the 7th spot in the table, PBKS have garnered 8 points from their 10 matches. Meanwhile, CSK find themselves in the 5th position following their recent defeat.
Jonny Bairstow
In recent matches, England's standout performer Jonny Bairstow has rediscovered his top form with the bat. His remarkable century played a pivotal role in Punjab Kings' historic chase against KKR, setting a new world record. Bairstow followed this extraordinary feat with another crucial innings against CSK, contributing significantly to Punjab Kings' triumph over the defending champions.
Sam Curran
In recent encounters, Punjab Kings' fortunes have undergone a remarkable transformation, largely attributed to the astute captaincy of Sam Curran. The talented English all-rounder has steered his team admirably, propelling them up the points table and firmly positioning them in the playoff contention fray.
Harpreet Brar
In IPL 2024, Harpreet Brar has rediscovered his form, emerging as one of the standout spinners of the season. The left-arm spinner played a pivotal role in Punjab Kings' ability to contain the formidable run-scoring prowess of CSK, limiting them to a modest 162 in their recent encounter.
Ravindra Jadeja
In recent matches, Ravindra Jadeja has experienced a subdued phase, yet his undeniable class and talent suggest he will emerge as a pivotal figure with both bat and ball against PBKS. As the 35-year-old all-rounder gears up, he aims to reclaim his form, especially with the looming T20 World Cup on the horizon.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in sensational form over the past few matches. The right-handed batsman has surged to the top of the run-scoring charts in IPL 2024, amassing an impressive 509 runs to his name. His remarkable display includes a century and several half-centuries, underscoring his prowess and the formidable threat he poses with the bat.
Shivam Dube
In the current season of the IPL, the 30-year-old Shivam Dube has been on fire with the bat. His explosive batting style and powerful hitting abilities have provided Chennai Super Kings with the crucial capability to finish their innings on a high note.
PBKS vs CSK Head to Head
In the history of the IPL, Chennai and Punjab have squared off in 29 matches. Among these encounters, Chennai emerged triumphant in 15 contests, while Punjab claimed victory on 14 occasions.