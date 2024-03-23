IPL 2024: Previewing PBKS vs DC

Pratidin Time
The second match of IPL 2024 will feature Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals. The match begins at 3:30 pm and will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali.
He brings the turbulence in his life off the field, on it. Explosive from the word go, Dhawan has given innumerable impressive starts to his teams. With two tons and 50 half-centuries, the veteran has 6,617 runs in the IPL.
Uprooting wickets seems too mainstream. Arshdeep Singh prefers to break them instead. The young Indian pacer has 57 wickets in 51 IPL matches and is roaring for more.
Punjab Kings bought Sam Curran for a lot of money, highlighting his potential. The young all-rounder has 42 wickets and 613 runs to his name in a short IPL career of 46 matches.
Absent from cricket for a long time, Rishabh Pant will make his entry to the pitch after a tragic accident injured him. Explosive with the bat and chose to lead DC in IPL, whether he feature straightaway remains to be seen.
Predominantly a spinner, Axar Patel has emerged as an all-rounder and an asset for his team. In the IPL, he boasts 1,418 runs and 112 wickets in 136 career matches.
The youngster has featured in four matches for DC is yet to make his mark. However, this IPL could be his breakout season. A promising career lies ahead.
The honours are even between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Both played each other 32 times in the history of IPL and each has won 16 matches.