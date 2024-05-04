IPL 2024: Royal Challenge Awaits Titans Of Gujarat In Today's Clash

Pratidin Time
A royal challenge awaits the titans from Gujarat in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm on Saturday in the IPL. Rock-bottom RCB need to win at all costs, and the same can be said of GT as fans await the fireworks.
Virat Kohli shouldered the responsibility of scoring runs alone for long this IPL. This improved his records, though hampering the team overall, not to any fault of his. When he is on the pitch, only fine batting can be expected.
Jacks truly took some weight of Kohli's shoulders smacking a ton as effortlessly as they come. It might not be very late for RCB to call dibs on a season salvage mission never seen in the IPL before.
Six wickets in nine outings in this IPL do not do justice to one of team India's most lethal pacers around. It has been a poor season overall for RCB, though a late upturn in form can run through the team inspiring performances.
The man to put a screeching stop on RCB's ambitions is Sai Sudharshan. And he has to with GT doing no better than their opponents tonight. He has been more or less the sole performer with the bat for GT this IPL.
It has been a poor season in all respects for one of the best known names in this format of the game. Miller has limped to 164 runs in seven IPL matches, but a recent strong showing can spark his form.
Rashid's magic has been seldom on display in IPL 2024. Known to spin his web when bowling and knock the ball out of the park when with his bat, none of which has worked this year.
It's honours even between the two in the IPL with two wins to each team in the four times they have crossed paths. Who will move ahead after today's game remains to be seen.