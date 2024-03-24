IPL 2024: RR Take On LSG In Today's Action

Pratidin Time
The winner of the inaugural IPL, Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants in today's match. The match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Rajasthan and will begin at 3:30 pm.
A veteran of the IPL, Sanju Samson has always been a consistent performer for his sides. With three tons and 20 half-centuries, Samson has scored 3,888 runs in 152 matches and will be raring to get going this season.
The jewel of Indian cricket has a remarkable back-story. However, to bring the level of talent on the pitch is for only Yashasvi Jaiswal. The youngster broke onto the scene for RR in the IPL and has not looked back. A ton, eight half-centuries, 1,172 runs and a high-score of 124 back him.
Another youngster unearthed by India was thrust into limelight against England in the recent Test series and he shined. Breaking out for RR in the IPL last season, Jurel backs a punch down the order and is handy with the gloves as well.
On the back of a remarkable year which saw KL Rahul prove his doubters wrong, the IPL beckons for the Indian star. Over 4,000 runs in the IPL shows that he is no stranger to this tournament.
Another option for LSG in the wicket-keeper position alongside de Kock, the explosive West Indian has played some fine knocks in the IPL. Whether both play considering the restrictions on foreign players, remains to be seen.
Quinton de Kock was the hero for South Africa as they rallied deep into the Cricket World Cup tournament ladder. The wicket-keeper batter has amassed 2,907 runs in the IPL with a career best of 140 not out.
Rajasthan hold the upper hand when it comes to this fixture in the IPL. In the three instances the two teams have faced off, RR won two and LSG picked up a win.