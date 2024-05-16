IPL 2024: SRH Gunning For Playoff Spot Against GT

Pratidin Time
While GT are mathematically out of IPL 2024, SRH still have a lot to play for with a playoff spot on the line. Today's clash will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and is scheduled to begin from 7:30 pm.
This IPL season, SRH redefined the T20 format itself scoring 250+ scores at will. Travis Head, Australia's World Cup winner carried that form and has been explosive opening the batting.
Alongside Head, Abhishek Sharma has burst into life. The two have scored tons inside the powerplay demonstrating unbelievable power hitting. Sharma has scored 401 at a strike rate of over 200.
Every shot that comes out of Klaasen's bat oozes class. He is a joy to watch when batting and has done so at every opportunity this IPL on his way to scoring 339 runs.
With Hardik Pandya taken out, Gujarat lost their steam in IPL 2024. However, Sai Sudharsan has been a bright spark with 527 runs and a century so far.
Mohit Sharma has been an indispensible member for every IPL franchise he has represented. 13 wickets this season for a struggling GT team highlights his prowess.
Rashid Khan's understudy has had a similar season to his master after bursting on to the scene in IPL 2023. Eight wickets in 10 matches compared to 16 last term shows he has much to improve.
Gujarat Titans have won three out of the four clashes between the teams with Hyderabad having a solitary win in this particular match-up. However, this season has put both sides on contrasting ends. So, can SRH overcome their Gujarati rivals this time around?