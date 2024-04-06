IPL 2024: What Can Fans Expect From RR vs RCB?

Pratidin Time
Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in today's IPL encounter. The match will begin at 7:30 pm at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.
What a revelation Riyan Parag has been. Showing much improvement not only in his game, but his personality, Parag has starred for RR this IPL season. Consistency is the key now.
Boult struck like lightning in his last IPL outing picking up three wickets to take his tally to five for this edition already. RR will hope he leads the bowling attack in today's match as well.
In his debut IPL season, Burger has had a massive impact with the ball for RR picking up five wickets in three outings. What a buy for Rajasthan!
Virat has been Virat, scoring runs consistently. He has already gone past 200 runs and its just four matches into this IPL season. Will this be their year?
Australia's hero in the World Cup, Maxwell is yet to get going with the bat in the IPL. However, he is making it up with his bowling performances. Four wickets so far, fans will hope he brings his batting prowess into today's encounter.
Its hard to predict where the veteran will be seen next, on the pitch or in the commentary box! That doesn't matter though as he's good at both. 90 runs in four IPL matches hardly does justice to his important knocks as a finisher.
It's honours even between the two 'Royal' sides of the IPL. In 30 matches, they each have 15 wins. Who will tread ahead after today's match? It remains to be seen.