IPL: Blockbuster Clash Pits MI Against RCB Today

Pratidin Time
Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in today's blockbuster IPL clash at the Wankhede. The match begins at 7:30 pm with both teams on just two points and needing to turn things around.
Has the decision to strip Rohit Sharma of his captaincy hurt Mumbai Indians and the player himself, it remains to be seen. It's still early in this IPL season and 118 runs in four outings does not reflect the stature Sharma represents.
With Rohit Sharma out, in came Hardik Pandya as the captain of MI in this IPL. However, the move has not worked out well with the team on eighth with just two points and Hardik himself finding it hard to perform well.
A good outing in the World Cup earned Coetzee a move to Mumbai Indians who snapped him up ahead of this IPL. The all-rounder has been performing consistently with seven wickets in his five outings so far.
At the other end of the scale is Virat Kohli. Even as the team has failed to convert performances into wins, Kohli has scored in every match so far and holds the Orange Cap. Can he fire the team to a win today?
With a burgeoning reputation behind him before this IPL season kicked-off, Mohammed Siraj has failed to live up to the billing. Siraj's return of four wickets in five games does not highlight his potential.
The Australian all-rounder known for his hard-hitting and prowess with the ball, has failed to deliver so far. An output of 68 runs and two wickets in five outings leaves a lot to be desired from the player.
Mumbai Indians have come up against Royal Challenges Bengaluru 32 times in the IPL over the years. While MI won 18 of those encounters, RCB has 14 wins in this particular encounter.