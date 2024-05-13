IPL: KKR Look To Extend Lead At Top At GT's Expense

Pratidin Time
KKR became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2024. They will be looking to extend their lead to ensure a top spot against GT today, who will aim for a final push at a playoff berth. The match begins at 7:30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
With Hardik Pandya taken out, Gujarat lost their steam in IPL 2024. However, Sai Sudharsan has been a bright spark with 527 runs and a century so far.
Shubman Gill has been absent largely, but his ton against CSK helped the team win and also would have given him much needed confidence. Can that push GT to the playoffs?
Rashid Khan needs to pick up urgently to see GT through. Just 10 wickets for one of the wonders of the game has been a poor outlay. Can this be the turning point?
One half of the explosive opening pair that has helped KKR pile up runs at ease; after drawing blanks in the first few games, Salt really exploded and has so far amassed 435 runs with a high score of 89*.
The other half? Sunil Narine of course. A specialist bowler, Narine has been sent to open the innings and he has left many a batter at a loss of words. A century, 461 runs and 15 wickets shows how he has been the backbone of KKR's success in IPL 2024.
Playing important knocks at the right time is Iyer's speciality. In both matches against Mumbai, he shined to ensure KKR did the double.
Out of three matches between the two teams, GT has the upper hand with two wins to KKR's one. But that can change tonight given the respective forms of the two teams.