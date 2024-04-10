Neighbours Squabble In IPL Today As RR Take On GT

Pratidin Time
Rajasthan Royals take on neighbours Gujarat Titans in the IPL today with both teams having contrasting seasons. The match begins at 7:30 pm and is being played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.
With three matches yielding 77 runs in this IPL, that seems to be a position where the problem lies for Gujarat. The explosive batter needs to find his run-scoring touch soon.
With a decent return of 183 runs in five matches in IPL 2024, leading the team this term is proving quite the challenge. Can he turn things around for himself and the team?
Any side with Rashid Khan in it can be considered a good one with the quality he brings. However, it has been a poor season overall so far for Gujarat. His economy rate will be something he would want to improve.
The golden boy burst onto the national scene in the India vs England Test series. Prior to that, fans of the pink city team already knew what he was made of. That has not translated into runs in this IPL though and that will be a reason to worry for the team.
On the other side of the scale has been Riyan Parag for RR this IPL. He has displayed a much improved side of his game and become an integral part of the setup. He needs to build on it now to stake a claim for the blue jersey.
Trent Boult really showed what he can do with the new ball as RR completely outplayed Mumbai Indians this IPL season. He will be tasked with leading the bowling attack once again.
Gujarat hold the upper hand in the neighbours' squabble with four wins in five IPL matches between the two with Rajasthan holding a solitary scalp. However, things look to be different this time around with both teams enjoying different fortunes.