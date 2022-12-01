8 Interesting Facts About The Greatest Pele

Pratidin Bureau

FIFA has designated the renowned Brazilian footballer as "the greatest."

The Full name of Pele is  Edson Arantes do Nascimento

Pele was named after the inventor and world-famous scientist Thomas Edison, though his parents removed the i.

Pele also worked as a waiter in local tea shops in his early life

Pele had one of the highest strike rates ever in international games.

The Brazilian football player, Pele, married thrice and is a father to several children.

Pele scored over 1,000 goals in professional games. 

By 16, the legendary footballer was the top scorer in the Brazilian league. 