Ruturaj Gaikwad - The Batsman To Hit 7 Sixes In An Over

Pratidin Bureau

Ruturaj Gaikwad set a world record in 'List-A' cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Instagram

Ruturaj became the first batsman in the world to score 7 sixes in an over in 'List A' cricket.

Instagram

Ruturaj scored an unbeaten 220 off 159 balls against Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy today.

Instagram

Ruturaj collected 10 fours and 16 sixes throughout the match. 

Instagram

The world record-breaking cricketer scored 43 runs in an over, including a record-breaking seven sixes. 

Instagram

Ruturaj's Maharashtra team batted first to score 330 runs for five wickets. 

Instagram

Ruturaj Gaikwad played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Instagram