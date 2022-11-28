Ruturaj Gaikwad - The Batsman To Hit 7 Sixes In An Over

Pratidin Bureau
Ruturaj Gaikwad set a world record in 'List-A' cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Ruturaj became the first batsman in the world to score 7 sixes in an over in 'List A' cricket.
Ruturaj scored an unbeaten 220 off 159 balls against Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy today.
Ruturaj collected 10 fours and 16 sixes throughout the match.
The world record-breaking cricketer scored 43 runs in an over, including a record-breaking seven sixes.
Ruturaj's Maharashtra team batted first to score 330 runs for five wickets.
Ruturaj Gaikwad played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.