Shubman Gill Makes History: Most Runs in ODI Series, Outshines All Indian Players

Pratidin Bureau
Shubman Gill, an Indian opener batsman, has been performing well in the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand. He scored a double and a century in the series.
He is the top run-scorer among all Indian players and has matched the world record of Pakistan captain Babar Azam for most runs in a 3-match ODI series.
Shubman Gill did well in the series against New Zealand. He scored 360 runs in total.
He is now tied with Babar Azam, the Pakistani captain, for the most runs scored in a three-match ODI series.
Imrul Kayes from Bangladesh is in second place and Virat Kohli, also an Indian player, is in 18th place.
Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 360 runs against West Indies
Shubman Gill (India) - 360 runs against New Zealand
Imrul Kayes (Bangladesh) - 349 runs against Zimbabwe
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 342 runs against India
Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 330 runs against England.