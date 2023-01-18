Subhman Gill Double Century: 10 Lesser Known Facts About The Youngest ODI 200 Scorer

Pratidin Bureau
Subhman Gill started playing cricket at a very young age, he was just 4 years old when he started playing cricket with his father.
He idolizes Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and has often been compared to him for his batting style.
Gill is also a very good fielder and has taken some spectacular catches in the outfield.
He made his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL in 2018, He was the youngest player in the team that year.
Gill was part of the India A team that toured New Zealand in 2019, he scored a century in the first unofficial test match.
He is also known for his quick footwork and ability to play shots all around the ground.
He has also played for the India Red team in the Duleep Trophy, a first-class cricket competition in India.
Gill is not just a cricketer, he also likes playing other sports like football, badminton and table tennis.
Despite his young age, Gill is known for his maturity and calmness on the field, which has helped him to perform well under pressure.