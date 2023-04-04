Top 10 Highest Run Scorers in IPL History

Pratidin Bureau
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some incredible batting performances over the years, and the top 10 highest run-scorers in the tournament are a testament to that.
Topping the list is Virat Kohli, who has amassed a staggering 6,624 runs in 223 matches, with 5 centuries and 44 half-centuries to his name
Another consistent performer in the IPL, follows closely behind with 6,244 runs in 206 matches, including 2 centuries and 47 half-centuries, with a highest score of 106*.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, has scored 5,879 runs in 227 matches with a highest score of 109*,
David Warner, the Australian opener, has accumulated 5,718 runs in 155 matches with 4 centuries and 54 half-centuries, and an impressive average of 42.99.
Suresh Raina, the former Chennai Super Kings batsman, comes in at fifth place with 5,528 runs in 205 matches, including a century and 39 half-centuries.
MS Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in IPL history, has scored 4,978 runs in 234 matches with a highest score of 84.
Chris Gayle, the Jamaican power-hitter, has scored 4,965 runs in 142 matches, including 6 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with a highest score of 175*.
Robin Uthappa, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, has scored 4,952 runs in 205 matches with a highest score of 88
AB de Villiers, the South African superstar, has scored 4,697 runs in 169 matches with 2 centuries and 37 half-centuries, and a staggering strike rate of 154.1.
Ambati Rayudu, the Indian middle-order batsman, rounds off the list with 4,190 runs in 188 matches with a highest score of 100*.