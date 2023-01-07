Virat Kohli: Biography, Net Worth, Salary, Family, Endorsement, Cars, Investments

Pratidin Bureau
Virat Kohli is an Indian cricketer who is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world and has numerous records to his name. He is also an avid car collector and has endorsement deals with several major brands.
Virat Kohli is an Indian cricketer. He was born on November 5, 1988 in Delhi, India.
Kohli started playing cricket at a young age and made his way through the ranks of Delhi cricket teams. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team in August 2008, and has since established himself as one of the best batsmen in the world.
Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and the couple has a daughter together. He is known for his energetic and aggressive style of play on the field, and is often referred to as one of the best batsmen in the world.
In addition to his successful cricket career, Kohli has endorsement deals with several major brands and has invested in a number of businesses. His estimated net worth is $127 million (1044 crores)
Virat Kohli earns INR 7 Crore annually as part of the A+ category in the BCCI's list of central retainers. Kohli takes home INR 17 Crores for representing RCB in the IPL. However, the major earnings of Virat comes from his social media posts and brand endorsements. As of 2022, Kohli is at the 14th spot in the list of highest paid stars on Instagram & earns $1,088,000 per post.
Virat Kohli endorses a whole host of brands which include Wrogn, Myntra, Puma, Digit Insurance, MRF, Vivo, Blue Tribe, Manyavar, Hero MotoCorp, Fastrack, TVS, Fair and Lovely, Pepsi etc.
Virat kohli has a staggering 230 million followers in Instagram. He is the third most popular athlete on Instagram, after Cristiano Ronaldo (530 million) and Lionel Messi (415 million).
Virat Kohli is an avid car collector. Some of the cars he is known to own include the Audi R8 LMX, Audi Q7, Audi S6, Audi RS 5, Lamborghini Aventador, Toyota Fortuner, Volvo S90, and Range Rover Vogue.
Startups Funded By Virat Kohli: Rage Coffee, Blue Tribe, Sport Convo, Universal Sportsbiz, Digit, Chisel Fitness, Hyperice etc.
Startups Owned By Virat Kohli: Nueva, Puma One8, FC Goa, Wrogn Stepathlon Kids, etc