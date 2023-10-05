ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Champions (1975-2019)

Pratidin Time
West Indies team lifted the ICC World Cup Trophy two consecutive times. In 1975, the team won against Australia by 17 runs and later against England by 92 runs in 1979.
Indian team under Kapil Dev’s captainship lifted their first ICC World Cup Trophy in 1983 after winning against previous two-time champions West Indies by 43 runs.
In 1987, Australia won the ICC Cricket World Cup after defeating England by 7 runs under the captainship of Allan Border.
In 1992, Pakistan lifted the ICC World Cup Trophy for the first time by defeating England by 22 runs under the captainship of Imran Khan, who is now the former Prime Minister of the country.
Sri Lanka won the ICC Cricket World Cup and lifted the cup only once in 1996 so far under Arjuna Ranatunga’s captainship by defeating Australia by 7 wickets.
Australia got back on track with their performance and lifted the cup three consecutive times in 1999 defeating Pakistan by 8 wickets, in 2003 by defeating India by 125 runs and by defeating Sri Lanka by 53 runs in 2007.
After 28 years, India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy for the second time under the captainship of MS Dhoni in 2011 after defeating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.
In 2015, Australia became the only team so far to win the ICC World Cup trophy for the highest number of times as they lifted the trophy for the 5th time after defeating New Zealand by 7 wickets.
In 2019, England lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time since 1975. The match was tied after regular play and super over. The team won on boundary count.