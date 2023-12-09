Top American rappers of all time

Pratidin Bureau
Jay-Z is a powerhouse in the music industry, with a career spanning over three decades. He has won 24 Grammy Awards, sold over 100 million records, and is considered one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
Tupac Shakur remains a cultural icon even after his tragic death in 1996. His powerful lyrics, addressing social issues and political injustice, resonated with a generation and continue to inspire artists and activists today.
The Notorious B.I.G.'s smooth flow and storytelling skills made him one of the most influential East Coast rappers.
Eminem's lyrical complexity, technical rapping skills, and controversial content made him a household name. He broke racial barriers in the hip-hop industry and remains one of the best-selling rappers of all time.
Kendrick Lamar is a critically acclaimed rapper known for his introspective lyrics, complex storytelling, and innovative production.
Nas is known for his introspective lyrics, complex wordplay, and storytelling. He has released critically acclaimed albums throughout his career and is considered one of the most influential rappers of his generation.
Rakim, also known as the "God MC," is considered one of the most technically skilled rappers of all time. He pioneered the use of internal rhymes and complex flows, which has had a lasting impact on hip-hop music.
Lil Wayne is known for his fast-paced rapping style, creative wordplay, and unique flow. He has released numerous chart-topping albums and is considered one of the most influential rappers of his generation.
Kanye West is a multi-talented artist who has excelled in music, fashion, and design. As a rapper, he is known for his innovative production, introspective lyrics, and controversial statements.
Andre 3000 is best known as a member of the iconic hip-hop duo Outkast. He is a versatile rapper and singer, known for his smooth delivery, clever wordplay, and unique style.