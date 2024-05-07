1 Lakh Salary Per Month Govt Jobs in India

Pratidin Bureau
Government jobs in India that offer a monthly salary of 1 lakh rupees or more are generally high-paying positions, often requiring specialized skills, education, and experience.
Here are some examples of government jobs in India that may offer a monthly salary of 1 lakh rupees or more:
Senior positions in the civil services, such as IAS and IPS officers, can earn a monthly salary of 1 lakh rupees or more, including allowances.
High-ranking IFS officers representing India abroad can earn substantial salaries.
Senior judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court of India can receive significant monthly salaries.
High-ranking military officers, such as Generals and Admirals, can earn competitive salaries.