1 Lakh Salary Per Month Govt Jobs in India

Pratidin Bureau

Government jobs in India that offer a monthly salary of 1 lakh rupees or more are generally high-paying positions, often requiring specialized skills, education, and experience.

Govt Jobs in India | Image: Google

Here are some examples of government jobs in India that may offer a monthly salary of 1 lakh rupees or more:

IAS & IPS

Senior positions in the civil services, such as IAS and IPS officers, can earn a monthly salary of 1 lakh rupees or more, including allowances.

Indian Foreign Services

High-ranking IFS officers representing India abroad can earn substantial salaries.

Judicial Services

Senior judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court of India can receive significant monthly salaries.

Defence Services

High-ranking military officers, such as Generals and Admirals, can earn competitive salaries.

