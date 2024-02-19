Pratidin Bureau
Lack eyelids, relying on transparent scales called spectacles to protect their eyes and still perceive light and movement changes.
Possess translucent eyelids that allow them to distinguish light and dark even with eyes closed.
Have two eyelids and a small hole in each, enabling them to see glimpses of their surroundings without fully opening their eyes.
Use 22 fleshy tentacles around their nose to detect touch, temperature, and even faint electrical fields when their eyes are closed.
Adapted to life in darkness, with lateral lines (sensory organs) along their bodies to sense vibrations and water flow.
Have tough scales covering their entire body, including their eyelids, but may be able to perceive light changes through them.
Close their shells completely, with light filtering through gaps for basic light perception and temperature changes.
Similar to pangolins, their bony armor extends over their eyelids, potentially allowing some light perception when closed.
Rely primarily on echolocation (emitting sound waves and interpreting echoes) to navigate and hunt, not sight.
Can partially close their eyes and have good night vision, allowing them to see even with limited light, not complete darkness.