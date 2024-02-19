10 animals that can see with closed eyes

Pratidin Bureau

1. Snakes

Lack eyelids, relying on transparent scales called spectacles to protect their eyes and still perceive light and movement changes.

Snakes | Image: Google

2. Skinks

Possess translucent eyelids that allow them to distinguish light and dark even with eyes closed.

Skinks | Image: Google

3. Chameleons

Have two eyelids and a small hole in each, enabling them to see glimpses of their surroundings without fully opening their eyes.

Chameleons | Image: Google

4. Star-Nosed Moles

Use 22 fleshy tentacles around their nose to detect touch, temperature, and even faint electrical fields when their eyes are closed.

Star-Nosed Moles | Image: Google

5. Blind Cave Fish

Adapted to life in darkness, with lateral lines (sensory organs) along their bodies to sense vibrations and water flow.

Blind Cave Fish | Image: Google

6. Pangolins

Have tough scales covering their entire body, including their eyelids, but may be able to perceive light changes through them.

Pangolins | Image: Google

7. Box Turtles

Close their shells completely, with light filtering through gaps for basic light perception and temperature changes.

Box Turtles | Image: Google

8. Armadillos

Similar to pangolins, their bony armor extends over their eyelids, potentially allowing some light perception when closed.

Armadillos | Image: Google

9. Bats

Rely primarily on echolocation (emitting sound waves and interpreting echoes) to navigate and hunt, not sight.

Bats | Image: Google

10. Opossums

Can partially close their eyes and have good night vision, allowing them to see even with limited light, not complete darkness.

Opossums | Image: Google