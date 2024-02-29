10 animals that can survive months without food

Pratidin Bureau
These microscopic invertebrates, also known as water bears, they can survive extreme conditions, including lack of food and water, for decades, even up to 30 years.
Snakes have a slow metabolism and can efficiently absorb nutrients from their meals. Depending on the size and species, they can go months without eating, Pythons, for example, can survive for several months after a single large meal.
These large reptiles also have a slow metabolism and can go for extended periods without food. They are also opportunistic feeders and can survive on minimal resources. Some crocodile species can go months without eating.
Similar to crocodiles, turtles have a slow metabolism and can live off their fat stores for extended periods. Additionally, some species, like desert tortoises, are adapted to survive in arid environments with limited food and water availability, and can go months between meals.
These unique fish can breathe air and survive out of water for extended periods by burrowing into mud and entering a state of estivation.
These large spiders, found in hot deserts, have adapted to survive in harsh environments with limited food and water. They can go for months without feeding.
Animals like bears, bats, and ground squirrels enter a state of hibernation during winter months. During this period, their body temperature drops, and their metabolic rate slows significantly. They rely on stored fat reserves to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
Some insect species, like adult cicadas and butterflies, can survive for months without eating after emerging from their pupal stage. They rely on the energy reserves they built up during their larval stage.
These gelatinous invertebrates have a simple body structure and low energy requirements. Some species, like the Turritopsis dohrnii, are considered biologically immortal, capable of reverting to a younger polyp stage after reaching sexual maturity, essentially resetting their lifespan and surviving indefinitely as long as conditions are favorable.
Certain salamander species, like the cave salamander, can enter a state of torpor, a period of reduced activity and metabolic rate. During this time, they can survive for months without food by relying on their fat stores and slowing down bodily functions.