10 Architectural Wonders In Chicago

This skyscraper was the tallest in the world from 1973 to 2010 and remains the tallest in Chicago.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Rookery Building is a stunning example of Sullivanesque architecture.
This free Beaux-Arts building is a must-see for architecture lovers.
The Wrigley Building is a Chicago icon, known for its distinctive white terracotta facade and its resemblance to a wedding cake.
This Gothic Revival skyscraper is famous for its exterior, which is adorned with stones from around the world, including the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal.
This Prairie School masterpiece, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Once the largest commercial building in the world, TheMART is a massive Art Deco structure that now houses a mix of showrooms, offices, and art galleries.
These twin towers, with their distinctive corncob-shaped design, are a popular landmark on the Chicago skyline.
This postmodern skyscraper is known for its innovative design, which includes a crown that is tilted at an angle.
This futuristic skyscraper features a rippling facade that resembles waves.