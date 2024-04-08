10 Architectural Wonders In Chicago

Pratidin Bureau

Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower)

This skyscraper was the tallest in the world from 1973 to 2010 and remains the tallest in Chicago. 

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google

The Rookery Building

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Rookery Building is a stunning example of Sullivanesque architecture.

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google

Chicago Cultural Center

This free Beaux-Arts building is a must-see for architecture lovers.

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google

Wrigley Building

The Wrigley Building is a Chicago icon, known for its distinctive white terracotta facade and its resemblance to a wedding cake.

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google

Tribune Tower

This Gothic Revival skyscraper is famous for its exterior, which is adorned with stones from around the world, including the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal.

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google

Robie House

This Prairie School masterpiece, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google

TheMART

Once the largest commercial building in the world, TheMART is a massive Art Deco structure that now houses a mix of showrooms, offices, and art galleries.

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google

Marina City

These twin towers, with their distinctive corncob-shaped design, are a popular landmark on the Chicago skyline.

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google

875 North Michigan Avenue

This postmodern skyscraper is known for its innovative design, which includes a crown that is tilted at an angle.

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google

Aqua Tower

This futuristic skyscraper features a rippling facade that resembles waves.

Architectural Wonders | Image: Google