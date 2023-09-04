10 Best Alien Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This classic film directed by Ridley Scott introduced the world to the iconic Xenomorph, a deadly and intelligent alien creature.
The sequel to Alien, Aliens is even more action-packed and intense than the original.
This sci-fi action film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a commando who is hunted by a technologically advanced alien creature.
This South African film tells the story of a group of aliens who are forced to live in a slum in Johannesburg.
This science fiction film follows a linguist who is tasked with communicating with a group of aliens who have come to Earth.
This horror film directed by John Carpenter is a remake of the 1951 film of the same name.
This science fiction film tells the story of a family who witnesses strange crop circles in their cornfield.
This blockbuster film tells the story of a group of people who must band together to save the world from an alien invasion.
This heartwarming film tells the story of a young boy who befriends an alien who is stranded on Earth.
This Steven Spielberg film tells the story of a man who has a series of close encounters with aliens.