10 Best Alien Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

Alien

This classic film directed by Ridley Scott introduced the world to the iconic Xenomorph, a deadly and intelligent alien creature.

Aliens

The sequel to Alien, Aliens is even more action-packed and intense than the original. 

Predator

This sci-fi action film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a commando who is hunted by a technologically advanced alien creature. 

District 9 

This South African film tells the story of a group of aliens who are forced to live in a slum in Johannesburg. 

Arrival 

This science fiction film follows a linguist who is tasked with communicating with a group of aliens who have come to Earth. 

The Thing

This horror film directed by John Carpenter is a remake of the 1951 film of the same name.

Signs 

This science fiction film tells the story of a family who witnesses strange crop circles in their cornfield. 

Independence Day 

This blockbuster film tells the story of a group of people who must band together to save the world from an alien invasion.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 

This heartwarming film tells the story of a young boy who befriends an alien who is stranded on Earth.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

This Steven Spielberg film tells the story of a man who has a series of close encounters with aliens. 

