10 Best Animal Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This Disney classic tells the story of Simba, a young lion who must learn to overcome tragedy and reclaim his rightful place as king.
This Pixar masterpiece follows Marlin, an overprotective clownfish, on a journey across the ocean to find his son Nemo, who has been captured by divers.
This charming comedy tells the story of a piglet who is raised by a sheepdog and dreams of becoming a sheepherder.
This heartwarming adventure follows two dogs and a cat as they embark on a perilous journey home after they are accidentally left behind by their family.
This classic Disney film tells the story of a young boy who befriends a stray dog named Old Yeller. With its touching story of friendship and loyalty.
This iconic thriller tells the story of a great white shark that terrorizes a small beach town.
This heartwarming film tells the story of a young boy who befriends a captive orca named Willy. With its inspiring story of friendship and animal rights.
This epic war film tells the story of a young horse named Joey who is separated from his owner and forced to serve in World War I.
This unsettling thriller from Alfred Hitchcock tells the story of a series of unexplained bird attacks on a small town.
This classic Disney film tells the story of a group of dalmatians who must be rescued from the clutches of Cruella De Vil, who wants to use their fur to make a coat.