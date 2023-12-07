10 Best Animal Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Lion King

This Disney classic tells the story of Simba, a young lion who must learn to overcome tragedy and reclaim his rightful place as king.

The Lion King | Image: Google

2. Finding Nemo

This Pixar masterpiece follows Marlin, an overprotective clownfish, on a journey across the ocean to find his son Nemo, who has been captured by divers.

Finding Nemo | Image: Google

3. Babe

This charming comedy tells the story of a piglet who is raised by a sheepdog and dreams of becoming a sheepherder.

Babe | Image: Google

4. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

This heartwarming adventure follows two dogs and a cat as they embark on a perilous journey home after they are accidentally left behind by their family.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey | Image: Google

5. Old Yeller

This classic Disney film tells the story of a young boy who befriends a stray dog named Old Yeller. With its touching story of friendship and loyalty.

Old Yeller | Image: Google

6. Jaws

This iconic thriller tells the story of a great white shark that terrorizes a small beach town.

Jaws | Image: Google

7. Free Willy

This heartwarming film tells the story of a young boy who befriends a captive orca named Willy. With its inspiring story of friendship and animal rights.

Free Willy | Image: Google

8. War Horse

This epic war film tells the story of a young horse named Joey who is separated from his owner and forced to serve in World War I.

War Horse | Image: Google

9. The Birds

This unsettling thriller from Alfred Hitchcock tells the story of a series of unexplained bird attacks on a small town.

The Birds | Image: Google

10. One Hundred and One Dalmatians

This classic Disney film tells the story of a group of dalmatians who must be rescued from the clutches of Cruella De Vil, who wants to use their fur to make a coat.

One Hundred and One Dalmatians | Image: Google