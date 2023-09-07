10 Best Bank Robbery Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This classic crime thriller stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro as two rival criminals who find themselves on opposite sides of a bank robbery.
A group of four friends from Charlestown, Massachusetts, rob banks to pay off their debts.
A complex heist thriller set in New York City, starring Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, and Jodie Foster.
An action-packed thriller about a young FBI agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a gang of surfers who rob banks.
A British crime thriller based on a true story, starring Jason Statham and Saffron Burrows.
A classic crime film about two young lovers who go on a crime spree across the American Midwest.
A neo-Western crime thriller about two brothers who rob banks to save their family ranch.
A comedy about three thieves who rob a bank and then try to escape New York City disguised as clowns.
A critically acclaimed drama based on a true story, starring Al Pacino and John Cazale.
A classic British heist film about a group of thieves who plan to steal a fortune in gold from Turin, Italy.