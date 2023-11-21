10 Best Bank Robbery Movies of All Time.

Pratidin Bureau

1. Heat

This classic crime film stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro as a determined detective and a brilliant thief who are obsessed with each other.

Heat | Image: Google

2. The Italian Job

This stylish heist film stars Mark Wahlberg as Charlie Croker, a brilliant thief who plans to steal millions of dollars in gold from a heavily fortified safe in Venice, Italy.

The Italian Job | Image: Google

3. Dog Day Afternoon

This groundbreaking film stars Al Pacino as Sonny Wortzik, a bank robber who takes hostages in a desperate attempt to raise money for his lover's sex-change operation.

Dog Day Afternoon | Image: Google

4. Inside Man

This suspenseful thriller stars Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, and Jodie Foster in a complex story about a bank robbery that goes horribly wrong.

Inside Man | Image: Google

5. Point Break

This action-packed film stars Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze as two FBI agents who go undercover to infiltrate a group of thrill-seekers who are committing a series of daring crimes.

Point Break | Image: Google

6. The Town

This crime drama stars Ben Affleck as Doug MacRay, a bank robber who lives a double life as a construction worker in Boston.

The Town | Image: Google

7. The Old Man and the Gun

This true-crime film stars Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker, a career criminal who spent his life robbing banks.

The Old Man and the Gun | Image: Google

8. Bonnie and Clyde

This groundbreaking film stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, two Depression-era outlaws who became famous for their daring robberies and violent escapades.

Bonnie and Clyde | Image: Google

9. Die Hard with a Vengeance

This action-thriller stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, a New York City police officer who must once again confront a group of terrorists who have taken over a subway train.

Die Hard with a Vengeance | Image: Google

10. Hell or High Water

This neo-Western film stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster as two brothers who rob banks in order to save their family ranch.

Hell or High Water | Image: Google