10 Best Bank Robbery Movies of All Time.

Pratidin Bureau
This classic crime film stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro as a determined detective and a brilliant thief who are obsessed with each other.
This stylish heist film stars Mark Wahlberg as Charlie Croker, a brilliant thief who plans to steal millions of dollars in gold from a heavily fortified safe in Venice, Italy.
This groundbreaking film stars Al Pacino as Sonny Wortzik, a bank robber who takes hostages in a desperate attempt to raise money for his lover's sex-change operation.
This suspenseful thriller stars Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, and Jodie Foster in a complex story about a bank robbery that goes horribly wrong.
This action-packed film stars Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze as two FBI agents who go undercover to infiltrate a group of thrill-seekers who are committing a series of daring crimes.
This crime drama stars Ben Affleck as Doug MacRay, a bank robber who lives a double life as a construction worker in Boston.
This true-crime film stars Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker, a career criminal who spent his life robbing banks.
This groundbreaking film stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, two Depression-era outlaws who became famous for their daring robberies and violent escapades.
This action-thriller stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, a New York City police officer who must once again confront a group of terrorists who have taken over a subway train.
This neo-Western film stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster as two brothers who rob banks in order to save their family ranch.