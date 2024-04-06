10 Best Beaches On The West Coast

Pratidin Bureau

Cannon Beach, Oregon

This iconic beach is famous for Haystack Rock, a large sea stack that stands just offshore.

Laguna Beach, California

With its beautiful coves, dramatic cliffs, and crystal-clear water, Laguna Beach is a popular destination for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing. 

Long Beach, Washington

 This long stretch of beach is perfect for walking, biking, and horseback riding. 

Pfeiffer Big Sur State Beach, California

This beach is located in one of the most scenic stretches of coastline in California. 

Newport, Oregon

This beach town is home to a variety of beaches, from the wide, sandy beach at Nye Beach to the rocky coves at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. 

Olympic National Park, Washington

This national park is home to some of the most dramatic coastline in the Lower 48 states. 

Kaanapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii

This world-famous beach is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and snorkeling.

La Jolla Shores, California

This protected beach is a great place to swim, sunbathe, and stand-up paddleboarding.

Coronado Beach, California

This beach is located on a barrier island just off the coast of San Diego. 

Zuma Beach, California

This wide, sandy beach is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing.

