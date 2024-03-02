10 best beers in India right now

Pratidin Bureau

1. Kingfisher Premium Lager

India's largest-selling beer brand, Kingfisher Premium is a light and refreshing lager with a malty taste and a crisp finish.

Kingfisher Premium Lager | Image: Google

2. Bira 91 Blonde

This pale lager is a popular choice for those who enjoy a slightly stronger beer with hoppy notes and a citrusy aroma.

Bira 91 Blonde | Image: Google

3. Goa Brewing Company Witlinger

This Belgian-style white beer is known for its cloudy appearance, refreshing taste, and hints of coriander and orange peel.

Goa Brewing Company Witlinger | Image: Google

4. Simba Stout

For those who enjoy dark beers, Simba Stout is a great option. This roasty stout has a rich flavor profile with notes of chocolate and coffee.

Simba Stout | Image: Google

5. The Gateway Brewing Company Pale Ale

This American Pale Ale is a well-balanced and hoppy beer with a citrusy aroma.

The Gateway Brewing Company Pale Ale | Image: Google

6. Hoegaarden

A Belgian wheat beer brewed in India under license, Hoegaarden is known for its cloudy appearance, refreshing taste, and subtle citrusy notes.

Hoegaarden | Image: Google

7. Budweiser Magnum

This stronger version of the classic Budweiser is a popular choice for those who enjoy a bolder beer with a higher alcohol content.

Budweiser Magnum | Image: Google

8. Corona Extra

A light and refreshing Mexican lager, Corona Extra is another widely available option in India. It's often served with a lime wedge.

Corona Extra | Image: Google

9. Godfather

Godfather is yet another brand well received in the northern part of the country

Godfather | Image: Google

10. Tuborg

Tuborg has a better taste compared to other brands of beer trade in the market, the desire for powerful beers among the Indian consumer base in view.

Tuborg | Image: Google