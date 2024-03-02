10 best beers in India right now

Pratidin Bureau
India's largest-selling beer brand, Kingfisher Premium is a light and refreshing lager with a malty taste and a crisp finish.
This pale lager is a popular choice for those who enjoy a slightly stronger beer with hoppy notes and a citrusy aroma.
This Belgian-style white beer is known for its cloudy appearance, refreshing taste, and hints of coriander and orange peel.
For those who enjoy dark beers, Simba Stout is a great option. This roasty stout has a rich flavor profile with notes of chocolate and coffee.
This American Pale Ale is a well-balanced and hoppy beer with a citrusy aroma.
A Belgian wheat beer brewed in India under license, Hoegaarden is known for its cloudy appearance, refreshing taste, and subtle citrusy notes.
This stronger version of the classic Budweiser is a popular choice for those who enjoy a bolder beer with a higher alcohol content.
A light and refreshing Mexican lager, Corona Extra is another widely available option in India. It's often served with a lime wedge.
Godfather is yet another brand well received in the northern part of the country
Tuborg has a better taste compared to other brands of beer trade in the market, the desire for powerful beers among the Indian consumer base in view.