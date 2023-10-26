10 Best Biographical Movies on Netflix

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Social Network (2010)

This critically acclaimed film chronicles the founding of Facebook and the legal battle that ensued between Mark Zuckerberg and his former collaborators.

The Social Network (2010) | Credits: Google

2. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

This biopic tells the story of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the rock band Queen. It follows his rise to fame, his struggles with his personal life, and his tragic death from AIDS.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) | Credits: Google

3. Everest (2015)

This film recounts the true story of two expeditions that attempted to climb Mount Everest in 1996. It is a harrowing and suspenseful tale of human endurance and survival.

Everest (2015) | Credits: Google

4. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

This film dramatizes the 2012 attack on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) | Credits: Google

5. Public Enemies (2009)

This film tells the story of John Dillinger, one of America's most notorious bank robbers.

Public Enemies (2009) | Credits: Google

6. Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021)

This film is a biopic of Jonathan Larson, the creator of the Broadway musical Rent.

Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021) | Credits: Google

7. The King (2019)

This film tells the story of King Henry V of England, from his reluctant ascension to the throne to his victory at the Battle of Agincourt.

The King (2019) | Credits: Google

8. Blonde (2022)

This film is a fictionalized biopic of Marilyn Monroe. It follows her rise to stardom and her struggles with mental illness and addiction.

Blonde (2022) | Credits: Google

9. American Sniper (2014)

This film is a biopic of Chris Kyle, the deadliest sniper in American military history.

American Sniper | Credits: Google

10. The Swimmers (2022)

This film tells the true story of two Syrian sisters who fled the civil war in their home country and swam across the Mediterranean Sea to Greece.

The Swimmers | Credits: Google