10 Best Broadway Shows To See In New York City

Pratidin Bureau
This beloved Disney classic continues to be a huge hit, both for the amazing costumes and puppetry that bring the animal characters to life, and for the iconic music by Elton John and Tim Rice.
This hip-hop infused musical biography of Alexander Hamilton is a cultural phenomenon, and for good reason.
This smash hit tells the story of the witches of Oz from the perspective of Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West.
This dark and thrilling musical tells the story of a vengeful barber who murders his customers.
This Tony Award-winning musical reimagines the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.
This lavish and immersive musical brings the world of the famous Parisian nightclub to life.
This critically acclaimed musical tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII, but from their point of view.
This two-part play takes fans back to the world of Harry Potter, following the adventures of Harry's son, Albus.
This Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Michael Jackson's life and career, with all of his biggest hits performed live on stage.
This sassy and stylish musical is a true Broadway classic. Set in the roaring twenties, it tells the story of two murderous women who find fame and fortune in prison.