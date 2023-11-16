10 Best Marvel Movies of All Time

Pratidin Time

1.The Avengers (2012)

This groundbreaking film brought together Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the first time and set the stage for the epic superhero battles that would follow.

The Avengers (2012) | Source Google

2.Iron Man (2008)

This Robert Downey Jr.-led film launched the MCU and introduced the world to Tony Stark, the genius billionaire who becomes a superhero.

Iron Man (2008) | Source Google

3.Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

This multiverse-spanning film brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, alongside Tom Holland, for an epic battle against villains from across different

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) | Source Google

4.Avengers: Endgame (2019)

This emotional and action-packed conclusion to the Infinity Saga saw Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to undo Thanos' snap and restore balance to the universe.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) | Source Google

5.Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

This hilarious and action-packed space opera introduced the world to a unique team of heroes, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) | Source Google

6.Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

This gritty and suspenseful thriller saw Captain America team up with Black Widow and Falcon to uncover a conspiracy within S.H.I.E.L.D.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) | Source Google

7.Black Panther (2018)

This groundbreaking and culturally significant film introduced the world to Wakanda, a technologically advanced African nation, and its king, T'Challa, aka Black Panther.

Black Panther (2018) | Source Google

8.Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

This hilarious and action-packed film reinvented the Thor franchise with a new director, Taika Waititi, and a fun and colorful tone.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) | Source Google

9.Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

This John Hughes-inspired film introduced Tom Holland as a new Spider-Man and grounded the character in the MCU with a focus on his high school life.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) | Source Google

10.Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

This epic and emotional film saw Thanos, the Mad Titan, collect the Infinity Stones and embark on a quest to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) | Source Google