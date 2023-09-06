10 Best Military Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This world conflict II flim, directed by steven spielberg, is noted for its violent depiction of conflict and its poignant tale about a group of troops entrusted with finding a single indivisual.
Another spielberg film , this one portrays the true story of Oskar Schindler, a Holocasast survivor who saved over a thousand Jewish immigrants.
Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War epic explores the madness of war and its impact on soldiers.
This film directed by Stanley Kubrick , depicts the lives of troops during the Vietnam War in harsh detail
Its a devastating look at the war from the perspective of a young soldier, directed by Oliver Stone and based on his personal experiences in vietnam.
The Academy Award for best picture to Kathryn Bigelow's film about a bomb disposal unit in iraq
It's a compeling World War II film directed by Christopher NOlan about the evacuation of british troops from dunkirk , france
This World War I film, directed by Sam Mendes, is a famous for its continous shot style, which immerces viewers in the troop's journey.
Based on a true story, this film depicts a botched US military raid in Mogadishu , Somalia in 1993
Although it is a miniseries rather than a film , its impact and production value justify its inclusion. This HBO series follows easy company's exploits during WWII