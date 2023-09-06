10 Best Military Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

Saving Private Ryan(1998)

This world conflict II flim, directed by steven spielberg, is noted for its violent depiction of conflict and its poignant tale about a group of troops entrusted with finding a single indivisual.

Schindler's List (1993)

Another spielberg film , this one portrays the true story of Oskar Schindler, a Holocasast survivor who saved over a thousand Jewish immigrants.

Apocalypse Now(1979)

Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War epic explores the madness of war and its impact on soldiers.

Full Metal Jacket(1987)

This film directed by Stanley Kubrick , depicts the lives of troops during the Vietnam War in harsh detail

Platoon(1986)

Its a devastating look at the war from the perspective of a young soldier, directed by Oliver Stone and based on his personal experiences in vietnam.

The Hurt Locker(2008)

The Academy Award for best picture to Kathryn Bigelow's film about a bomb disposal unit in iraq

Dunkirk(2017)

It's a compeling World War II film directed by Christopher NOlan about the evacuation of british troops from dunkirk , france

1917 (2019)

This World War I film, directed by Sam Mendes, is a famous for its continous shot style, which immerces viewers in the troop's journey.

Black hawk down (2001)

Based on a true story, this film depicts a botched US military raid in Mogadishu , Somalia in 1993

Band of brothers(2001)

Although it is a miniseries rather than a film , its impact and production value justify its inclusion. This HBO series follows easy company's exploits during WWII

