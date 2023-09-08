10 Best Movies of All Time Based on Novels

Pratidin Bureau
The narrative of the Corleone crime family's dominance and treachery, which reshaped the gangster genre.
A moving story of racial injustice told through the eyes of a young girl growing
Set against the backdrop of a cruel prison, an innocent man's struggle to forgiveness and freedom.
In a terrifying psychological thriller, a rookie FBI agent confers with a legendary serial murderer in order to apprehend another.
A German businessman saves thousands of Jews from the Holocaust, showcasing the power of human decency.
Three men's lives clash in a deadly chase in this gritty neo-western tale of violence and fate
A visually stunning dramatisation that depicts America's disillusionment and extravagance in the 1920s.
As they investigate a decades-old disappearance, a journalist and a hacker find deadly secrets.
A defiant inmate confronts a mental institution's repressive structure, causing both chaos and optimism.
An epic fantasy adventure in which a tiny band of heroes battles the powers of darkness in order to save Middle-earth.