10 Best Movies of All Time Based on Novels

Pratidin Bureau

The Godfather (1972)

The narrative of the Corleone crime family's dominance and treachery, which reshaped the gangster genre.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

A moving story of racial injustice told through the eyes of a young girl growing

The shawshank redemption(1994)

Set against the backdrop of a cruel prison, an innocent man's struggle to forgiveness and freedom.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

In a terrifying psychological thriller, a rookie FBI agent confers with a legendary serial murderer in order to apprehend another.

Schindler's List (1993)

A German businessman saves thousands of Jews from the Holocaust, showcasing the power of human decency.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Three men's lives clash in a deadly chase in this gritty neo-western tale of violence and fate

The Great Gatsby (2013)

A visually stunning dramatisation that depicts America's disillusionment and extravagance in the 1920s.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009, Swedish & 2011, American)

As they investigate a decades-old disappearance, a journalist and a hacker find deadly secrets.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest(1975)

A defiant inmate confronts a mental institution's repressive structure, causing both chaos and optimism.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy(2001-2003)

An epic fantasy adventure in which a tiny band of heroes battles the powers of darkness in order to save Middle-earth.

