10 Best Places To Experience Texas Hill Country

Pratidin Bureau

Fredericksburg 

A charming town with a rich German heritage, Fredericksburg is full of wineries, restaurants, and shops.

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google

Dripping Springs

Home to beautiful natural springs, Dripping Springs is a great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google

Wimberley 

 Wimberley is a small town located on the banks of the Blanco River.

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google

Johnson City

Johnson City is known for its wineries and peaches. It's a great place to go for a wine tasting or to pick your own peaches.

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google

Kerrville 

Kerrville is a Hill Country town with a lot to offer visitors. There are great museums, art galleries, and shops in Kerrville.

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google

Marble Falls

Marble Falls is located on the shores of Lake LBJ. It's a great place to go for boating, fishing, and swimming.

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google

San Marcos

San Marcos is home to a number of natural springs, including Spring Lake.

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google

Gruene 

Gruene is a historic district that's now home to a number of shops, restaurants, and art galleries. 

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google

New Braunfels

New Braunfels is a popular destination for tubing on the Guadalupe River. 

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google

Boerne 

Boerne is a charming town with a German heritage. It's a great place to go for a wine tasting, to visit the Cibolo Nature Center, or to hike and bike in the Hill Country.

Texas Hill Country | Image: Google