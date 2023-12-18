10 Best Psychological Thriller Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

1. Parasite

This South Korean masterpiece blends dark comedy, thriller, and social commentary into a genre-bending gem. The Kim family, all unemployed, scheme to become employed by the wealthy Park family.

Parasite | Image: Google

2. The Silence of the Lambs

Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins deliver Oscar-winning performances in this chilling classic. Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee, must seek help from the brilliant but incarcerated cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch another serial killer.

The Silence of the Lambs | Image: Google

3. Vertigo

Alfred Hitchcock's masterclass in suspense follows a retired detective with acrophobia who is hired to tail a woman he believes is possessed.

Vertigo | Image: Google

4. Seven

David Fincher's dark and disturbing crime thriller follows two detectives on the hunt for a serial killer who bases his murders on the seven deadly sins.

Seven | Image: Google

5. Memento

Christopher Nolan's mind-bending film follows Leonard Shelby, a man with short-term memory loss who tattoos clues on his body to help him track down his wife's killer.

Memento | Image: Google

6. Get Out

Jordan Peele's directorial debut is a scathing social commentary disguised as a horror thriller. Chris, a young Black man, visits his white girlfriend's family for the weekend, only to discover a sinister secret lurking beneath their picture-perfect facade.

Get Out | Image: Google

7. Oldboy

This South Korean revenge thriller is not for the faint of heart. Oh Dae-su is kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years without explanation. When he is finally released, he sets out to find his captor and exact revenge.

Oldboy | Image: Google

8. Taxi Driver

Martin Scorsese's gritty and disturbing exploration of urban alienation stars Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle, a lonely and unstable taxi driver who becomes obsessed with a beautiful campaign worker.

Taxi Driver | Image: Google

9. The Shining

Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's classic horror novel is a chilling masterpiece. Jack Torrance, a struggling writer, takes a job as the winter caretaker of a remote hotel, only to descend into madness as the hotel's dark secrets begin to reveal themselves.

The Shining | Image: Google

10. Black Swan

Darren Aronofsky's psychological ballet drama follows Nina Sayers, an ambitious dancer who is cast as the lead in a production of Swan Lake.

Black Swan | Image: Google