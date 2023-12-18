10 Best Psychological Thriller Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This South Korean masterpiece blends dark comedy, thriller, and social commentary into a genre-bending gem. The Kim family, all unemployed, scheme to become employed by the wealthy Park family.
Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins deliver Oscar-winning performances in this chilling classic. Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee, must seek help from the brilliant but incarcerated cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch another serial killer.
Alfred Hitchcock's masterclass in suspense follows a retired detective with acrophobia who is hired to tail a woman he believes is possessed.
David Fincher's dark and disturbing crime thriller follows two detectives on the hunt for a serial killer who bases his murders on the seven deadly sins.
Christopher Nolan's mind-bending film follows Leonard Shelby, a man with short-term memory loss who tattoos clues on his body to help him track down his wife's killer.
Jordan Peele's directorial debut is a scathing social commentary disguised as a horror thriller. Chris, a young Black man, visits his white girlfriend's family for the weekend, only to discover a sinister secret lurking beneath their picture-perfect facade.
This South Korean revenge thriller is not for the faint of heart. Oh Dae-su is kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years without explanation. When he is finally released, he sets out to find his captor and exact revenge.
Martin Scorsese's gritty and disturbing exploration of urban alienation stars Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle, a lonely and unstable taxi driver who becomes obsessed with a beautiful campaign worker.
Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's classic horror novel is a chilling masterpiece. Jack Torrance, a struggling writer, takes a job as the winter caretaker of a remote hotel, only to descend into madness as the hotel's dark secrets begin to reveal themselves.
Darren Aronofsky's psychological ballet drama follows Nina Sayers, an ambitious dancer who is cast as the lead in a production of Swan Lake.