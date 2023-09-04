10 Best Realistic Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This historical drama directed by Steven spielberg portrays the story of Oskar Schindler, who saved over a thousand jews. duringthe Holocaust.
Sidney Lumet's courtroom drama is an engrossing look at the human psychology, prejudices,and social dynamics.
The anguish of a father hunting for his stolen bicycle in post- WWII Rome is explored in vittorio De Sica's Italian nerorealistic classic.
Richard Linklater's one of a kind coming of age drama was shot over a 12 year period , allowing audiences to observe the characters age in real time.
The adaption fo stephen king's novella by Frank Darabont is a stunning study of hope , camaraderie, and atonement within the walls of a jail.
Kenneth Longeran's drama portrays the heartbreaking story of a man dealing with the loss and the burden of raising his nephew following his brother's death.
This family drama directed by Robert Redford , portrays a family's attempt to heal and communicate after a horrific catastrophe.
Barry Jenkins' three part narrative depicts a young African - American man's life and path to self discovery is an intimate manner .
The directorial debut of Sam Mendes dives into suburban living and the intricacies of human connection.
Alfonso Cuaron's semi - autobiographical drama follows the life of a domestic worker in Mexico city in the 1970's, providing a very personal and evocative depiction of the time.