10 Best Realistic Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

Schindler's List

This historical drama directed by Steven spielberg portrays the story of Oskar Schindler, who saved over a thousand jews. duringthe Holocaust.

12 Angry Men (1957)

Sidney Lumet's courtroom drama is an engrossing look at the human psychology, prejudices,and social dynamics.

The Bicycle Thief

The anguish of a father hunting for his stolen bicycle in post- WWII Rome is explored in vittorio De Sica's Italian nerorealistic classic.

Boyhood

Richard Linklater's one of a kind coming of age drama was shot over a 12 year period , allowing audiences to observe the characters age in real time.

The Shawshank Redemption

The adaption fo stephen king's novella by Frank Darabont is a stunning study of hope , camaraderie, and atonement within the walls of a jail.

Manchester by the sea

Kenneth Longeran's drama portrays the heartbreaking story of a man dealing with the loss and the burden of raising his nephew following his brother's death.

Ordinary People

This family drama directed by Robert Redford , portrays a family's attempt to heal and communicate after a horrific catastrophe.

Moonlight

Barry Jenkins' three part narrative depicts a young African - American man's life and path to self discovery is an intimate manner .

American Beauty

The directorial debut of Sam Mendes dives into suburban living and the intricacies of human connection.

Roma

Alfonso Cuaron's semi - autobiographical drama follows the life of a domestic worker in Mexico city in the 1970's, providing a very personal and evocative depiction of the time.

