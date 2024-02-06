10 Best Rock Bands Of The ’90s

Pratidin Bureau
Their raw, angst-ridden sound spearheaded the grunge movement, with anthems like "Smells Like Teen Spirit" influencing countless musicians.
Eddie Vedder's powerful vocals and socially conscious lyrics resonated deeply, making them one of the most commercially successful grunge bands.
Layne Staley's haunting vocals and Jerry Cantrell's heavy riffs created a dark and atmospheric soundscape that was both beautiful and brutal.
Chris Cornell's soaring vocals and the band's intricate musicianship pushed the boundaries of grunge, earning them critical acclaim.
From the experimental sounds of "OK Computer" to the melodic beauty of "Kid A," Radiohead constantly reinvented themselves, becoming one of the most innovative bands of the era.
Michael Stipe's cryptic lyrics and the band's jangly guitars created a unique soundscape that was both introspective and anthemic.
Billy Corgan's larger-than-life persona and the band's ambitious concept albums made them a true rock spectacle.
Rivers Cuomo's catchy melodies and self-deprecating humor resonated with teenagers, making Weezer one of the most beloved alternative bands of the '90s.
Blending funk, punk, and rock, the Chili Peppers brought infectious energy and undeniable talent to the scene.
From their early punk roots to their later stadium anthems, Green Day proved their punk spirit could conquer the mainstream.