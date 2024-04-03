10 Best Theme Parks For Families In California

Pratidin Bureau
The undisputed king of theme parks, Disneyland offers something for everyone, from classic rides like Peter Pan's Flight and "it's a small world" to thrilling adventures in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
Right next door to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the magic of Disney and Pixar films.
Knott's Berry Farm offers a unique mix of coasters, shows, and attractions with a Wild West theme.
This theme park is a must-visit for LEGO fans of all ages.
SeaWorld San Diego is a marine mammal park that combines rides, shows, and animal encounters.
Six Flags Magic Mountain is the thrill capital of California.
This theme park is a celebration of Hollywood movies and TV shows.
Located on the Santa Monica Pier, Pacific Park is a classic beachfront amusement park.
This unique theme park is inspired by nature and features whimsical rides, gardens, and shows.
This charming theme park is perfect for young children. Families can enjoy a miniature train ride, a boat ride, and interactive play areas.