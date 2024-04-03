10 Best Theme Parks In Orlando For Adults

Pratidin Bureau

Universal Studios Florida

Home to thrilling rides like The Incredible Hulk Coaster and Revenge of the Mummy, Universal Studios Florida is a must-visit for adrenaline junkies. 

Universal's Islands of Adventure

This park is packed with even more intense rides, like The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man and the Jurassic Park River Adventure.

EPCOT

This Disney park is all about celebrating cultures from around the world.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

This park is all about the magic of movies and TV. You can ride on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which puts you right in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is a marine mammal park that offers a variety of shows, rides, and attractions.

Discovery Cove

This all-inclusive resort allows you to swim with dolphins, sharks, and stingrays.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

This African-themed park is home to some of the world's most thrilling rides, like Cheetah Hunt and Falcon's Fury. 

Kennedy Space Center

This is not technically a theme park, but it is a must-visit for any space enthusiast. 

Gatorland

Gatorland is a alligator park that offers a variety of alligator shows, exhibits, and rides.

Fun Spot America

Fun Spot America is a classic amusement park that offers a variety of rides, games, and attractions. 

