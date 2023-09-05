10 Best Treasure Hunt Movies of All Time

Pratidin Time
This iconic film stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, an archaeologist who goes on a quest to find the Ark of the Covenant.
This classic coming-of-age film follows a group of kids who go on a quest to find the treasure of One-Eyed Willy.
This adventure film stars Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as a pair of journalists who go on a quest to find a lost treasure in the Amazon rainforest.
This classic film noir follows three men who go on a quest to find gold in the Sierra Madre mountains of Mexico.
This action-adventure film stars Brendan Fraser as an Egyptologist who accidentally awakens an ancient mummy.
This swashbuckling adventure film stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, a pirate who goes on a quest to find the treasure of the Black Pearl.
This action-adventure film stars Nicolas Cage as a historian who goes on a quest to find the real-life treasure of the Knights Templar.
This animated film follows the adventures of Tintin, a young reporter who goes on a quest to find the lost treasure of the Unicorn.
This action-adventure film stars Matthew McConaughey as a treasure hunter who goes on a quest to find a lost city in the Sahara desert.
This action-adventure film stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who goes on a quest to find the lost treasure of El Dorado.