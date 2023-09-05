10 Best Treasure Hunt Movies of All Time

Pratidin Time

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark 

This iconic film stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, an archaeologist who goes on a quest to find the Ark of the Covenant.

The Goonies 

 This classic coming-of-age film follows a group of kids who go on a quest to find the treasure of One-Eyed Willy.

Romancing the Stone

This adventure film stars Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner as a pair of journalists who go on a quest to find a lost treasure in the Amazon rainforest.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

This classic film noir follows three men who go on a quest to find gold in the Sierra Madre mountains of Mexico.

The Mummy

This action-adventure film stars Brendan Fraser as an Egyptologist who accidentally awakens an ancient mummy.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

 This swashbuckling adventure film stars Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, a pirate who goes on a quest to find the treasure of the Black Pearl.

National Treasure 

This action-adventure film stars Nicolas Cage as a historian who goes on a quest to find the real-life treasure of the Knights Templar. 

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn 

This animated film follows the adventures of Tintin, a young reporter who goes on a quest to find the lost treasure of the Unicorn.

Sahara 

This action-adventure film stars Matthew McConaughey as a treasure hunter who goes on a quest to find a lost city in the Sahara desert.

Uncharted

This action-adventure film stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who goes on a quest to find the lost treasure of El Dorado.

