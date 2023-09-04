10 Best Vampire Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

Nosferatu

This silent German expressionist film is considered a classic of the horror genre. 

Nosferatu

Dracula

This American film adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel stars Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula. 

Dracula

Bram Stoker's Dracula

This lavish adaptation of Stoker's novel stars Gary Oldman as Count Dracula and Winona Ryder as Mina Harker.

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Let the Right One In

This Swedish vampire film tells the story of a lonely boy who befriends a mysterious girl who turns out to be a vampire.

Let the Right One In

Only Lovers Left Alive

This American-British vampire film stars Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton as two vampires who fall in love. 

Only Lovers Left Alive

The Lost Boys

This American teen comedy-horror film tells the story of two brothers who move to a new town and become involved with a gang of vampires.

The Lost Boys

From Dusk Till Dawn

This American action horror film is a two-parter that starts as a road movie about two criminal brothers and their hostages, but then turns into a full-on vampire movie.

From Dusk Till Dawn

Interview with the Vampire

This American drama horror film is based on the novel of the same name by Anne Rice. It tells the story of a vampire who recounts his life story to a reporter.

Interview with the Vampire

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

This Iranian vampire film is a silent black-and-white film that tells the story of a young woman who becomes a vampire.

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

What We Do in the Shadows

This New Zealand mockumentary comedy film follows the lives of four vampires who live together in Wellington.

What We Do in the Shadows