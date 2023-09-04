10 Best Vampire Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
This silent German expressionist film is considered a classic of the horror genre.
This American film adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel stars Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula.
This lavish adaptation of Stoker's novel stars Gary Oldman as Count Dracula and Winona Ryder as Mina Harker.
This Swedish vampire film tells the story of a lonely boy who befriends a mysterious girl who turns out to be a vampire.
This American-British vampire film stars Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton as two vampires who fall in love.
This American teen comedy-horror film tells the story of two brothers who move to a new town and become involved with a gang of vampires.
This American action horror film is a two-parter that starts as a road movie about two criminal brothers and their hostages, but then turns into a full-on vampire movie.
This American drama horror film is based on the novel of the same name by Anne Rice. It tells the story of a vampire who recounts his life story to a reporter.
This Iranian vampire film is a silent black-and-white film that tells the story of a young woman who becomes a vampire.
This New Zealand mockumentary comedy film follows the lives of four vampires who live together in Wellington.