10 Best Zombie Movies of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
It's a terrifying and suspenseful tale of a group of survivors who are trapped in a farmhouse by a horde of ravenous flesh-eaters.
It's set in a shopping mall that has been overrun by zombies, and it features some of the most gruesome and iconic zombie imagery ever put on film.
It follows Shaun, a slacker who must team up with his friends and family to survive a zombie apocalypse.
Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later is a fast-paced and suspenseful thriller that takes place in the UK after a deadly virus has turned most of the population into zombies.
This action-comedy film from Ruben Fleischer is a lot of fun. It follows a group of strangers who must travel across the country to find a safe haven during a zombie apocalypse.
It's set on a high-speed train that is overrun by zombies, and it features some of the most intense and horrifying action sequences ever filmed.
his British science fiction horror film is a unique and thought-provoking take on the zombie genre. It follows a young girl who is immune to a zombie virus, and it explores themes of prejudice and discrimination.
This Spanish found footage horror film is a terrifying and claustrophobic experience. It follows a group of reporters who are trapped in an apartment building that has been quarantined after a zombie outbreak.
This New Zealand horror comedy film from Peter Jackson is a gore-fest. It's a hilarious and over-the-top take on the zombie genre, and it features some of the most disgusting and outrageous special effects ever seen in a movie.
This American science fiction horror film from Stuart Gordon is a wild and wacky ride. It follows a medical student who invents a device that can reanimate the dead, and it features some of the most creative and gruesome zombie kills ever seen in a movie.