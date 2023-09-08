10 Biggest Transfer Stories In Football Of Summer 2023 Window

Pratidin Time
Harry Kane has finally got a move that his career deserved. He left Tottenham for Bayern Munich for a fee of around €100 million where he is almost guaranteed to win the biggest trophies on offer.
Neymar has moved again and in the process become the most expensive player in the world in terms of transfer fees paid by clubs to get him. He was one of innumerable players to join the rising Saudi Pro League for a fee of around € 90 million.
Of all the players who moved to Saudi, perhaps Karim Benzema's made the most sense. Having claimed the Ballon d'Or the previous season and calling time on a stellar career at Real Madrid.
Sadion Mane moved from Liverpool to Munich for a fresh start. Instead, he found life hard at Bayern and a move to Saudi materialised soon for the Senegalese forward for a fee of around € 30 million.
Much of the talk surrounding Messi was his return to Barcelona. That move, however, fell through and Messi chose to join Inter Miami taking the MLS by storm.
The British transfer record fee was broken twice in this window and the second time, Chelsea paid around € 133 million to get Caicedo to sign amid a battle of bids with Liverpool.
Liverpool were linked to Jude Bellingham almost all of the last season with the Reds having a poor season. However, he moved to Real Madrid instead for € 103 million and has hit the ground running.
For all the talk of Saudi money, one player who was able to look beyond the lure of big bucks was Sergio Ramos, who chose to join boyhood club Sevilla after leaving PSG.
N'Golo Kante was an exception for Chelsea who otherwise brought in a whole host of players as he headed out of the gates of Stamford Bridge for a fee of around € 100 million to join Saudi side Al Ittihad.
The first of the players to break the British transfer record this window was Declan Rice who moved to Arsenal from West Ham for a fee of € 122 million.